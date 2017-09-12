10-Year-Old Girl Plays Candy Crush While Doctors Remove Tumour From Her Brain

A 10-year-old girl was playing Candy Crush while doctors were removing a tumour from her brain at a Chennai hospital.

Nandini, a class V student, was admitted to SIMS hospital in Vadapalani after she suffered from fits. Subsequently, after a scan, the tumour was detected. Neurosurgeon Dr Roopesh Kumar informed her parents that if she is not operated it could lead to paralysis or even death, reported The Times of India.

To avoid any kind of accident like touching the wrong nerve, Dr Kumar chose not to go by the conventional method, instead, he decided to keep the patient awake.

"That way, I would know exactly which areas of the brain controlled those functions and could avoid them," Dr Kumar told the newspaper.

Doctors took the help of Nandini's uncle, a Puducherry-based doctor, to convice her parents, who were initially hesitant to allow them to operate.

Nandini's uncle told TOI: "I was in the theatre when they removed the tumour. Nandini was playing Candy Crush on my cellphone. She moved her hands and legs when we asked her to do so. The surgeon had to make sure the point he was operating on did not affect her mobility. She was brave,"

Nandini has started to move her hands and legs. She was discharged from hospital on Friday, two days after the surgery, the report adds.

Earlier in July, a 32-year-old engineer-turned-musician was asked to play guitar during his surgery by the doctors who operated his brain to fix a neurological disorder in Bengaluru.

The techie suffered from "youth of musician's dystonia" a condition that cramped three fingers on his left hand. He was asked to play the guitar to help locate the affected areas in the brain.