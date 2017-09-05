Ten more children died of various illnesses at the state-run BRD Medical College hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur today, taking the toll to 1,351 so far this year.
One of the 10 deceased was victim of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), said Dr P K Singh, the newly-appointed principal of the medical college.
A spate of deaths of children at the government facility has triggered outrage. Former principal of BRD Medical College Rajiv Mishra and his wife Purnima Shukla have also been arrested in this connection.
Singh said 17 new patients were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and 32 others to the general paediatric ward today.
The principal had yesterday said that all-out efforts were being made to improve medical facilities at the hospital.
Twenty-four new warmers have been provided by the government taking its numbers at the hospital to 40, which are used for the benefit of the newborns.
These new warmers have been installed at various locations at the hospital.
Similarly, the hospital also got 18 new paediatricians who were being engaged for providing better medical care round the clock, the principal said.
10 More Children Die At Gorakhpur BRD Hospital, Toll This Year At 1351
Ten more children died of various illnesses at the state-run BRD Medical College hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur today, taking the toll to 1,351 so far this year.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Journalist Gauri Lankesh Shot Dead At Home
- Govt Restricts Operation Of Bank Accounts Of 2 Lakh 'Struck Off' Firms
- Hegde's Induction Disturbing For Medical Fraternity: IMA To Modi
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- You May Soon Be Able To Fly To Europe At Rs 12,000
- Adityanath Suspends Lab Director After NIA Finds ‘Explosive’ Recovered From Assembly Was Just Quartz
- My Lordship, Right To Reparation For Gujarat Riot Violence Is Not State’s Charity But Duty
- Prashant Bhushan’s Party Worker Files Police Complaint Against Sakshi Maharaj For 'Inciting Violence After Ram Rahim Rape Conviction'
- When Manmohan Singh’s Prediction On The Effect Of Demonetisation On GDP Came True
- Allahabad HC Slams Government For Permitting Felling Of Thousands Of Trees For Ramdev's Food Park
- Despite Pressure From MPs, Manmohan Backed Probe Against Dera Chief, Asked Us To Go By Law, Says Ex-CBI Officer
- Dalit Girl From Tamil Nadu, Who Challenged NEET In Supreme Court, Found Hanging
Post a Comment