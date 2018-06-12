The Website
12 June 2018 Last Updated at 9:18 am National

10 CRPF Jawans Injured In Grenade Attack In Anantnag

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
A total of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans sustained minor injuries in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sadar area on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at 3 a.m. in the morning.

The injured jawans are admitted to Anantnag Hospital.

Few jawans were shifted to Srinagar for treatment.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, two police personnel were killed and three others were injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The police revealed that an exchange of fire took place after terrorists attacked a police guard post, at a court complex, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

ANI

