1 Terrorist Killed During Encounter In Kashmir's Sopore

One terrorist was killed by security forces during an encounter on Saturday between security forces and militants in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

The operation is currently underway.

Acting on a specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Reban area of Sopore, security forces launched a "cordon and search operation" this morning, a police official said.

Advertisement opens in new window

As the forces were conducting the searches, he said, the militants opened fire upon them.

The forces retaliated, triggering an encounter, the official said, adding that the gun fight was going on when last reports came in and further details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)