1 Militant Killed In Encounter In J&K's Pulwama

Some arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 October 2018
Representative Image
2018-10-13T09:31:13+0530

An unidentified militant was Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babgund area of the south Kashmir district in the morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militant fired upon the forces who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, the militant was killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained. 

Some arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site, the official said, adding the gunfight is over.

ANI

