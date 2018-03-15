The Website
    Students at Roosevelt High School take part in a protest against gun violence, in Seattle. Politicians in Washington state are joining students who walked out of class to protest against gun violence. It was part of a nationwide school walk...

    AP Photo/Manuel Valdes Thu Mar 15, 2018
  • Photo Feature

    Gabrielle Glorioso, from Monarch High School, looks at a makeshift memorial, after she walked out of school and made her way to Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Florida.

    Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP Thu Mar 15, 2018
  • Photo Feature

    High school senior D'Angelo McDade, front right, leads a march in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood during a walkout to protest gun violence.

    AP Photo/Martha Irvine Thu Mar 15, 2018
  • Photo Feature

    Students rally outside the Capitol Building in Washington. Students walked out of school to protest gun violence in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged in response to last month's massacre of 17 people at ...

    AP / PTI Thu Mar 15, 2018
National News Analysis March 25, 2018
'I Might Write A Book On My Bollywood Journey', Says Katrina Kaif
Outlook Web Bureau
National March 25, 2018
We Don't Mind Getting Naked Before A White Man, But Question Our Own Govt On Privacy: Union Minister K.J Alphons On Aadhaar
"When your own government asks for your name and address, there is a massive revolution, saying it is an intrusion of privacy."
Outlook Web Bureau
National March 25, 2018
Watch: 3D Animated Video Of PM Modi Doing Yoga
Addressing the nation in his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister lauded people who made the video and shared the same too.
Outlook Web Bureau
National News Analysis March 25, 2018
Four Indian Forest Service Probationary Officers Attacked By Suspected Goons In Rajkot
Outlook Web Bureau
National March 25, 2018
Gujarat Withdraws Circular Asking Tour Operators To Give Bulletproof Jackets To Amarnath Pilgrims And Drivers
Outlook Web Bureau
International March 25, 2018
Pak Court Acquits 20 People Accused Of Burning Alive Christian Man, His Pregnant Wife For Allegedly Committing Blasphemy
The couple, Shahzad Masih and his wife Shama, who were working as labourers at a brick kiln in Kot Radha Kishan area, were lynched and burned alive by a mob of around 1,000 people over accusations that the couple desecrated the Quran in November 2014.
Outlook Web Bureau
International March 25, 2018
March For Our Lives: Here’s Why Thousands Of Students Are Protesting For Stronger Gun Laws In US
Outlook Web Bureau
International Gun Violence March 25, 2018
March For Our Lives: Beatles Star Paul McCartney Joins In, Remembers John Lennon
"As you know, one of my best friends was shot not far from here. It is important to me," McCartney told CNN.
Outlook Web Bureau
International March 25, 2018
MIT Scientists Develop Soft Robotic Fish 'SoFi' That Can Swim
Outlook Web Bureau
International Third Gender Rise March 25, 2018
Pakistan Gets Their First Transgender News Anchor
Maavia Malik, was seen hosting a news show on Friday at KN News.
Outlook Web Bureau
Features March 24, 2018
JNU Is Being 'Slowly Dismantled'; History Faces Threat Of 'Infusion Of Imaginary Theories': Noted Historian Romila Thapar
Thapar was one of the first academicians to join the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)when it was founded.
Outlook Web Bureau
Features News Analysis March 20, 2018
Eminent Hindi Poet Kedarnath Singh Dies Aged 84
Hailing from a village in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Kedarnath Singh was one of the most celebrated Hindi poets.
Outlook Web Bureau
Features March 18, 2018
When 'Bollywood's Bad Boy' Sanjay Dutt Cried 3 Years After His Mother's Death
This is among many anecdotes about the “original bad boy” of Bollywood mentioned in a new book on him.
Outlook Web Bureau
Features News Analysis March 25, 2018
Features March 24, 2018
Farhan Akhtar's Aunt And Actor Daisy Irani Recalls Sexual Harassment By Guardian When She Was Six-Years-Old
Irani, who is now in her 60s, said she was aghast recently when someone suggested that children should speak out if something like this happens.
Outlook Web Bureau
Features News Analysis March 22, 2018
Urmila Matondkar Returns To Big Screen After 10 Years With 'Bewafa Beauty'
Outlook Web Bureau
