Ukraine's War-Scarred Village Finds Solace In New Church

The war-torn village of Lypivka in Ukraine finds hope in the reconstruction of its damaged church, the Church of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Despite the challenges, villagers resumed rebuilding in May 2022, and the church is nearing completion.

Blessed Virgin Mary Church

The Church of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Lypivka Village, Ukraine, has become a beacon of hope for residents after two years of war.

War Damaged Church And Village

The two-week Russian occupation in 2022 left the village shattered and the church itself — a modern replacement for an older structure — damaged while still under construction.

Church Sheltered Residents During War

The Church sheltered nearly 100 residents while Russian troops occupied the village in March 2022.

UNESCO Records War Damage

It’s one of 129 war-damaged Ukrainian religious sites recorded by UNESCO, the United Nations’ cultural organisation.

300 Years Of Faith

There has been a church on this site for more than 300 years. An earlier building was destroyed by shelling during World War II. The small wooden church that replaced it was put to more workaday uses in Soviet times, when religion was suppressed.

War Halts Construction

Work stopped when Russian troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Since then, fighting has been concentrated in the east and south of Ukraine, though aerial attacks with rockets, missiles and drones are a constant threat across the country.

Church Rebuilding 

By May 2022, workers resumed work on the church, despite the challenges posed by the ongoing war and the loss of skilled workers.

Hope Amidst War

As Ukraine marks its third Easter at war, the new church is nearing completion, bringing spiritual comfort to war-weary residents of Lypivka. 

