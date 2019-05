Will Leave No Stones Unturned To Fulfill people’s Expectations, Says PM Modi

After being designated as the Prime Minister by President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi, PM Modi reiterated his ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ slogan which he coined during the NDA leaders meet, and said he will “leave no stones unturned” to fulfill the dreams and expectations of the people. PM Modi was also re-elected as the leader of BJP’s parliamentary board during the NDA meet.