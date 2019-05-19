Voters Accuse TMC Workers For Not Allowing Them To Vote In WB’s Basirhat

Voters staged protest in West Bengal’s Basirhat on the final day of Lok Sabha 2019 Sunday. They alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers are not allowing them to cast their vote. They protested outside polling station number 189 in Basirhat. Additional forces have been deployed at polling station number 189 in Basirhat. While speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu said, "100 people were stopped from voting. We will take them to cast their vote."