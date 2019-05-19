TMC Women Workers Cast Proxy Votes In WB’s Jadavpur, Alleges BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) women workers have covered their faces, cast proxy votes and created ruckus in West Bengal’s Jadavpur on Sunday. BJP also claimed that TMC workers beaten up a mandal president. While speaking to media, BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra said, “Women TMC workers with covered faces are casting proxy votes, it is difficult to establish their identity. When we raised objection to it, they created a ruckus at the polling station.” “TMC goons have beaten up a BJP mandal president, a driver and attacked a car. We also rescued our three polling agents.TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing people to vote,” Hazra added.