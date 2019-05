PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayers in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. PM Modi is in Varanasi to express gratitude to people for reposing their faith in him. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah was also present during the ceremony. He secured his second consecutive term as Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi with massive margin.