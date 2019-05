PM Modi meets his mother, seeks blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached his brother’s resident in Gandhinagar and met his mother Heeraben Modi today. The Prime Minister took the blessings of her mother after his party’s tremendous victory in Lok Sabha elections. Earlier in the day, he paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue near Ahmedabad Airport on Sunday. The Prime Minister also addressed a public meeting in Ahmedabad. BJP president Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani were also present during the event.