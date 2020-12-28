Person Of The Year 2020: Bilkis Bano

Octogenarian Bilkis Bano, now popularly known as Bilkis Dadi, was the face of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, which rocked the country. The rebellion in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia were led by this grand old lady who attracted support from all walks of life. Bilkis Bano seemed politically aware and was always ready to show up support to anyone protesting against laws that harmed the common man. For being an inspiration to women and for her never-say-die spirit, Bilkis Dadi is Outlook's Person of the Year, 2020.