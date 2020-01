Outlook Explains | How Gen Soleimani's Killing Brought US To Doorstep Of War With Iran

Iran's retaliatory ballistic missile attack, following the US strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of its elite Quds Force, brought the two countries to their most serious confrontation over the past 4 decades. But the big question is: how did they get here? Outlook Explains.