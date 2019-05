Naveen Patnaik Takes Oath As The Chief Minister Of Odisha

Naveen Patnaik took oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha along with his new cabinet on Wednesday. This is Patnaik’s 5th consecutive term as the Chief Minister of the state. Ranendra Pratap Swain and Arun Kumar Sahu also took oath as ministers in Odisha Government. Gita Mehta, prominent Indian writer & sister of Naveen Patnaik was also present at the ceremony. Patnaik-led BJD swept the assembly polls in Odisha.