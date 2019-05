Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Know Your Constituency - Varanasi

All eyes are on Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency which goes to polls on May 19, the seventh and last phase of polling for 2019 general elections. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi won Varanasi seat by a huge margin, defeating AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. In 2019 elections, PM Modi is contesting from Varanasi again; Congress has fielded Ajay Rai.