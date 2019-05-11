Video Gallery

‘Indore Walo Ab ‘Kale Angrezo’ Se Tum Desh Ko Nijaat Dilayoge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Amid Lok Sabha elections, Punjab Tourism Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday. While addressing the rally, Sidhu hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Congress party gave freedom to the country from the Britsh yoke. “Congress is the party that gave freedom to the country, it is the party of Maulana Azad and Mahatma Gandhi, unhone 'goron' se aazadi di thi aur tum Indore walo ab 'kale angrezo' se iss desh ko nijaat dilayoge.”
