Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
National Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

02 October, 2021

Additions & Deletions In The Curriculum: Outlook Takes A Look At Changes Over The Years

Punjab - The Land Of Sacrifice

Anandpur Sahib – The Birth Place Of Khalsa

Amritsar - The City of Nectar

Punjab – The Land of Bliss

Emerging Jharkhand

A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom - what Gandhi means to us today? All the three pillars of India's parliament still hold each other accountable if they deviate from the basic principles of Gandhi. His principles of non-violence still give shape to most of the protests in Modern India and the irrefutable precedent of diplomacy that he set, still dictates how India carries itself on the world platform. Here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old. Video by Urooj Siddique

Tags

Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi Jayanti National
