Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom - what Gandhi means to us today? All the three pillars of India's parliament still hold each other accountable if they deviate from the basic principles of Gandhi. His principles of non-violence still give shape to most of the protests in Modern India and the irrefutable precedent of diplomacy that he set, still dictates how India carries itself on the world platform. Here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old. Video by Urooj Siddique