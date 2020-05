Covid Clinic – Episode 3 | Dr Indranill Basu Ray On Use Of Anti-viral Drug Remdesivir

In episode 3 of Covid Clinic, Dr Indranill Basu Ray talks about use of anti-viral drug Remdesivir. US regulators have allowed the emergency use of Remdesivir, which appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster. If you have any covid-related questions, write to us at covidclinic@outlookindia.com