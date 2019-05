Amit Shah Holds Roadshow For Sadhvi Pragya In Bhopal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday took part in the campaign of party’s candidate from Bhopal parliamentary constituency Pragya Singh Thakur. Shah held a roadshow with the firebrand BJP leader in the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Former Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present in the roadshow. BJP has fielded Pragya against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal.