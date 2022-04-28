Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Tip And Tricks: Pack Your Bags Like A Pro

Packing may appear to be simple but it is often tricky to get it right. Here are a few tips that may help

Rolling your clothes helps save useful luggage space Shutterstock

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 2:43 pm

Packing your luggage may appear to be a simple task, but it has rules that many travellers learn the hard way after thousands of miles on the road. A bit of smart thinking may be the difference between a rushed holiday with several detours to local stores and a streamlined trip with everything you need at your fingertips. Here's our quick guide to packing correctly and efficiently for any trip.

1. The bigger your bag, the more you will pack 

The bigger bag, the better you pack Shutterstock

The simplest way to avoid carrying too many items is to get hard-sided luggage. Ideally, it should not be taller than 22 inches (so that it can be used as a carry-on) and should have a structural shell that prevents you from squeezing in any extras.

2. Consider the game of tetris

Fill every available inch of space.
Fit everything into one bag Shutterstock

The easiest way to fit everything into one bag is to fill every available inch of space. Socks, for example, should be packed into footwear. Then, in a shopping bag, place your shoe, heel to toe, at the bottom of your luggage to protect your garments from dirt.

When all is said and done, however, it is entirely up to you how you organise everything in your bag. Here are a few techniques:

  • You should roll your garments. This helps to make the most of available space while minimising creases.
  • Make use of packing cubes. These tiny bags assist you in keeping your things compact and outfits organised.
  • Try the 'bundle technique'. Wrap each piece of clothes carefully around a central core, with underwear and T-shirts in the middle, and large pieces like jackets and dresses on the outside.

3. Follow the clothing countdown

Try the '5, 4, 3, 2, 1 rule' if you need a mantra to help you organise your clothes Shutterstock

Try the '5, 4, 3, 2, 1 rule' if you need a mantra to help you organise your clothes for a week-long trip: you need only five sets of socks and underwear, four tops, three bottoms, two pairs of shoes, and one cap. The list should, of course, be customised to your needs. If you are likely to use them, pack a swimsuit and workout gear, as well as a suit jacket and dress.

4. Pack toiletries in ziplock bags

Pack your Luggage
Ziplock bags come in handy when planning a trip. Shutterstock

The fear of liquids spilling is one of the primary reasons why individuals are hesitant to carry toiletries along on their vacations. Pack each bottle separately in a sealed bag to avoid sticky, gooey spills in your baggage.

Travel Travel Tips Vacations Packing Luggage Luggage Tips Travel Smart Travel Tips And Hacks
