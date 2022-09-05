Where To Travel In India, As Per Your Zodiac Sign

The world is full of places that we haven't explored yet – a fact that often leaves us restless and anxious to travel more. However, due to the endless options we have, it sometimes gets very difficult to put a pin on one particular destination and plan out an itinerary. In such cases, astrology can greatly help those who believe in it. Here's a look at the place you should travel to in India, as per your zodiac sign.

Aries - Ladakh

Ladakh Shutterstock

Aries are adrenaline junkies and have an adventurous and lively personality. Hence, a place like Ladakh – where one can experience the adventure of a lifetime – is best for them. Watching breathtaking sights while biking on some of India's most difficult roads can satisfy an Aries' hunger for thrill and adventure.

Taurus - Goa

Goa Shutterstock

If you know a Taurean, you will surely see that they have a laid-back attitude and penchant for indulging in sensual pleasures like delicious food, refreshing drinks, and beautiful views. Thus, Goa is the perfect destination for them. The Venus-rule sign will get enough pampering there amid the splendid views.

Gemini - Meghalaya

Meghalaya Shutterstock

Geminis are curious and restless beings. They constantly need new things in their lives – something Meghalaya can offer. Here, they can explore caves and mountains, while satisfying the inner traveller within them.

Cancer - Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Shutterstock

Cancers, the ultimate homebody of the zodiac's three water signs, have a special bond with water. The best place suited for the people of this sign is the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Here, Cancerians can have many peaceful and relaxing moments while indulging in water sports like sea diving.

Leo - Hampi

Hampi Shutterstock

People born under the zodiac sign Leo are fond of heritage structures and art. Therefore, they must visit Hampi, where they will get the chance to explore numerous ruined temple complexes from the Vijayanagara Empire.

Virgo - Udaipur

Udaipur Shutterstock

Virgos have a special place in their hearts for everything aesthetically pleasing. Thus, a place like Udaipur, which is often referred to as the Venice of the East, will spellbind them with charm and beauty in its purest form. The place reeks of history in every nook and corner, something that will appeal to Virgo's curious mind.

Libra - Munnar

Munnar Shutterstock

One of the best qualities of a Libra is that they balance out everything – they know how to have fun and still be at peace, which is why Munnar is perfect for them. Librans can find solace in the breathtaking environment of the place while having a fun-filled trip.

Scorpio - Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal Shutterstock

Brimming with lush green tea plantations, pillar rocks, forested valleys, and mist-covered hills, Kodaikanal is one of the best hill stations in India. For the nature and mountain-loving Scorpios, Kodaikanal can prove to be the best travel destination. Furthermore, the tranquil getaway will also satisfy a Scorpio's penchant for charming places and relaxed vacations.

Sagittarius: Shillong

Shillong Shutterstock

Adventurous and enthusiastic are two of the many words to describe a Sagittarius. People born under this sign can head to Shillong to satisfy their thirst for adventure. Trekking, river rafting, kayaking, mountain biking, river canyoning, and cliff diving – the place has everything to offer.

Capricorns - Agra

Agra Shutterstock

Quite sophisticated and suave, Capricorns love travelling to culturally rich spots. Hence, Agra must be on the list of Capricorns. The Mughal Empire's legacy and fascinating structures are sure to leave them amazed.

Aquarius - Kerala

Kerala Shutterstock

While planning a vacation, Aquarians seek both fun and relaxation at the same time. Thus, Kerala seems to be the perfect place for them. Be it the Ayurvedic spa, backwaters, or beautiful beaches, Aquarians can look for a classic vacation in Kerala.

Pisces - Lakshwadeep

Lakshwadeep Shutterstock

Pisceans are dreamers and artistic, and they prefer a travel destination which is serene and calm. Being a water sign, they also have a special connection with everything aquatic. In Lakshadweep, people born under this sign can surround themselves with the tranquillity of the ocean and feed their imaginative souls.