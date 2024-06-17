Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: Jude Bellingham's New Celebration And Harry Kane In The Haaland Role?

Jude Bellingham was the main man for England as the Three Lions beat Serbia 1-0.
Earlier in the day, Denmark drew 1-1 with Slovenia, and the Netherlands came from behind to beat Poland.
But there was also plenty of action on social media, and not just on the pitch. Here, we round up the best posts from Euro 2024.
Wolfpack
Bellingham celebrated his goal for England with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the pair debuted a new "wolf" celebration.
They embraced before they each got down on one knee and placed a hand over their face.
Explaining the celebration, Bellingham told BBC Sport: "When we play Wolf, one of the staff loves that face when he doesn't have a clue what's going on! So that was kind of, a little group celebration for the wolf crew!"
Man on a mission
Bellingham may have grabbed the headlines, but Declan Rice was vital for England in midfield.
Indeed, only Bellingham (92) had more touches than Rice (90), while the Arsenal man led the team for passes (81), accurate passes (78) and interceptions (two, along with Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker).
And the official England account made sure to give Rice some love.
Harry Haaland?
At half-time in the England match, pundit and former Three Lions defender Jamie Carragher posted on X that Harry Kane was "playing the Haaland role".
By that point, Kane had only touched the ball twice, and the captain would go on to finish with 24 touches, exactly half the amount of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who ranked 10th in that metric of the 11 England players to start the game.
Carragher suggested that, like Erling Haaland at Manchester City, Kane was being instructed to stay high and wait for the ball to come to him, though does not feel that role suited him.
Kane, who was making his record-breaking 23rd appearance for England at a major tournament, nearly scored in the second half, but saw a header saved onto the crossbar.
How to save a life
A genius idea in the fan zones in Germany, is that there are CPR training units set up, so that supporters can learn the basics if they need to act quickly.
UEFA broadcast this on their official account.
Eriksen's emotional Euros return
The need for CPR training is only hit home when thinking about Christian Eriksen.
June 12 marked the third anniversary of Eriksen collapsing on the pitch in Copenhagen, during Denmark's opening game of Euro 2020.
Thankfully, and due to the swift actions of the medical staff that day, Eriksen survived the cardiac arrest he suffered, and on Sunday, matters came full circle as the 32-year-old scored his nation's opening goal against Slovenia.
Dress sense
Some managers go for a tracksuit. Others go for a smart casual look. Plenty wear a suit.
Poland boss Michal Probierz falls into the latter category, but he made sure to stand out with his bold choice in Sunday's clash with the Dutch.
Probierz went for an eye-catching tweed waistcoat and a brown blazer, drawing the attention of the Men In Blazer's X account, and in turn, their post was picked up by Poland's official team account too.
What do you think of the look?
Memphis' new look
Speaking of making a statement, Memphis Depay is not exactly shy when it comes to what he wears.
And for Euro 2024, it would appear the Netherlands' forward has a new look, with the 30-year-old donning a headband.
It's usually a look reserved for basketball, not football, but Depay will do what Depay wants to do. Not that it greatly helped his performance levels. The former Manchester United attacker had four shots, but didn't get any of them on target.