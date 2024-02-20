Turkish Women's Cup 2024 Preview: India Eye Winning Start Against Estonia

Estonia, the record 11-time Women's Baltic Cup champions, contested the Turkish Women's Cup in 2023 as well, recording a 1-2 loss to Kosovo, followed by a 1-1 draw against North Macedonia.

Estonia's goal-scoring responsibilities will mostly be shouldered by 25-year-old Lisette Tammik, who netted six of her country's 11 goals in the 2023-24 UEFA Women's Nations League C. Estonia had beated Armenia and Kazakhstan in that tournament.

India are participating in the Turkish Women's Cup for the third time, after 2019 and 2021.

Captain Ashalata Devi said the players are prepared to begin their campaign.

"The ground, the weather, everything is perfect. Everyone is happy to be here. We have focused both on our defence and attack in the session today and we are going with a winning mentality tomorrow," she said ahead of the match.

