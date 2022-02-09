Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Premier League Wrap: Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Blank As Last-place Burnley Hold Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score for the fifth straight game, and that's his worst run without a goal at the club level since 2010.

Premier League Wrap: Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Blank As Last-place Burnley Hold Manchester United
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, with Bruno Fernandes during their EPL match at Burnley. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 10:42 am

Tags

Sports Football Burnley Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Ralf Rangnick Newcastle Everton West Ham Watford Paul Pogba English Premier League (EPL)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IND Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd ODI: India Aim To Clinch Series

IND Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd ODI: India Aim To Clinch Series

Live Streaming, Khulna Tigers Vs Minister Group Dhaka: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 25 Live

WI Vs ENG: James Anderson, Stuart Broad Axed As England Continue To Cull After Ashes Debacle

NZ-W Vs IND-W, Lone T20: India Women Lose Tour Opener By 18 Runs

NZ Vs AUS: Australia Tour Of New Zealand For Three T20Is Cancelled

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row