Paris Olympic Games 2024: International Stars Arrive For Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Celebrities from the sports and entertainment world descended in Paris, on the eve of the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony. Among the big names to arrive at the Louis Vuitton Foundation were tennis legend Serena Williams and football great Didier Drogba, in addition to contemporary tennis titan Novak Djokovic. Also in attendance were American film director Spike Lee and actress Zendaya.