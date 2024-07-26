Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: International Stars Arrive For Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Celebrities from the sports and entertainment world descended in Paris, on the eve of the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony. Among the big names to arrive at the Louis Vuitton Foundation were tennis legend Serena Williams and football great Didier Drogba, in addition to contemporary tennis titan Novak Djokovic. Also in attendance were American film director Spike Lee and actress Zendaya.

Didier Drogba and Gabrielle Lemaire | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

`Didier Drogba, left, and Gabrielle Lemaire upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Jayson Tatum upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Serena Williams upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Jelena Djokovic and Novak Djokovic
Jelena Djokovic and Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Jelena Djokovic, left, and Novak Djokovic upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Spike Lee
Spike Lee | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Spike Lee upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Mick Jagger, left, and Melanie Hamrick upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Zendaya
Zendaya | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Zendaya upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Lous and The Yakuza
Lous and The Yakuza | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Lous and The Yakuza upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Alan Cumming upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Cindy Bruna
Cindy Bruna | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Cindy Bruna upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Caroline Daur
Caroline Daur | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Caroline Daur upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Rosalia
Rosalia | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Rosalia upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Christian Louboutin
Christian Louboutin | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Christian Louboutin upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Baz Luhrmann and Anna Wintour
Baz Luhrmann and Anna Wintour | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Baz Luhrmann, left, and Anna Wintour upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Charlize Theron upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Pharrell Williams upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

