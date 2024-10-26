Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Rawalpindi

Pakistan's Noman Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
England's Joe Root, right, plays a shot as Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan watches during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique, right, attempts to take a catch of England's Harry Brook, left, during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
England's Harry Brook, left, and Joe Root run between the wickets to take a score during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.