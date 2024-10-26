Sports

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Rawalpindi

England are in deep trouble as they look to keep the hosts at bay on the third day of the third and final Test match against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi stadium. England ended day two on 24-3 and still needing 53 runs more to hand Pakistan the lead. As for the home team, they will turn to their ace spinners to hunt down the remaining seven wickets and claim a memorable win.