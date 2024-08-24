Other Sports

Sarabjot Singh’s Paris 2024 Journey: Barely Trianed With Manu Bhaker, Inspired By Yusuf Dekic Since 2011

Sarabjot Singh also revealed his longtime fandom for Yusuf Dikec and said he has been looking up to the Turkish shooting icon for inspiration since 2011

Manu Bhaker-Sarabjeet Singh-Paris Olympics-Shooting-Bronze
India's Manu Bhaker, left, and Sarabjot Singh celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon

Sarabjot Singh, who partnered with Manu Bhaker to win India's first ever Olympic medal in a mixed shooting event, on Saturday said they "barely" got to train together in the run-up to their event. (More Sports News)

Bhaker and Sarabjot scripted history with a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team shooting event at the Paris Games.

"My training was due at 9, hers was due at 12, individually. Mixed session lasted for 30 minutes, before which she trained separately, and I separately.

"Our conversation was usually brief and limited to 'Apna 100 per cent dena hai (we have to give our 100 per cent)'. Apart from that, we enjoyed some banter. Sometimes I would make fun of her, sometimes she would of me," recalled Sarabjot.

Sarabjot also revealed his longtime fandom for Yusuf Dikec and said he has been looking up to the Turkish shooting icon for inspiration since 2011.

"I have been watching his (Yusuf's) videos since 2011. He has always been like this. He is 51 today. Even though I have tried, I could not match his perfection. If I had the chance, I would ask him what he eats?," said the 22-year-old from Dheen village of Haryana during an interview with PUMA India.

Sarabjot said that his pistol is engraved with SSINGH30, comprising his initials and a significant date in his journey.

Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh alongside Haryana CM (c) Nayab Singh Saini. - | Photo: PTI
Paris Olympics 2024: Bronze Medallist Sarabjot Singh Rejected Haryana Government's Job Offer - Here's Why

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I didn't give it a name. When I achieved my personal best at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, I got the weapon engraved with 'SSINGH30'. That is my best weapon. Because my medal (gold) came on September 30 and that was a significant achievement," he said.

The athlete also shared that he has had to deal with his fair share of setbacks in his journey. Meditation, and a rare yogic technique called Trataka, helped him.

"The main technique is to look at the candle flame with eyes open for three minutes, and then imagine for two minutes. I used to keep it directly in front of my eyes.

"Complete darkness in the room, complete peace, silence. My eyes would water; it was not easy. The most important thing is visualisation in shooting," said Sarabjot.

In conclusion, the Olympic medallist stated his ambition for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"LA '28; iska colour change karna hai (LA '28, I want to change its colour)," said Sarabjot, gesturing toward his glittering bronze medal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN Cross 400; Mushfiqur Brings Up Century Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: From Mohali Magic To Galle's Sandstorm - Listing Gabbar's 5 Best Knocks Across All Formats
  3. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: England March Towards Victory After Jamie Smith's Maiden Test Ton - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Ian Bell Lauds 'World Class' Jamie Smith After Maiden England Test Century
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Visitors Fightback Against Pakistan On Day 3 - In Pics
Football News
  1. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Bradley Barcola Ready To Replicate Difference Maker Mbappe At Paris Saint-Germain
  2. Football Transfers: Sergi Roberto Completes Como Move After Barcelona Exit
  3. Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United: Aaronson, James Seal Visitors First Win Of The Season
  4. Gladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Wirtz Late Show Secures Winning Start For Champions
  5. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Who Needs Mbappe? Barcola Stars For Paris Saint-Germain In Ligue 1 - Data Debrief
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  2. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
  4. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  5. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report
  2. Instagram 'Friend' Kidnaps, Rapes Karnataka Woman; Two Arrested
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Begins Polygraph Test Of Accused Sanjay Roy And 6 Others
  4. Kolkata Hospital Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjay Roy With Earphones At Crime Scene
  5. NEET PG Results 2024: NBEMS Declares Scores | Direct Link Inside
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  2. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  3. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  4. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  5. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
World News
  1. The Fight For Bangladesh's 'Second Independence': A First Person View
  2. The Art And The Artists In Bangladesh Protests  
  3. Muhammad Yunus Faces A Monumental Task In Bangladesh
  4. Bangladesh Diary: The Best Of Times And The Worst Of Times
  5. 'After Many Wars, Dawn Arrives Like A Consolation': Poem By Imtiaz Mahmud
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report