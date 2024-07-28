Other Sports

Paris Olympics Day 2, Top Pic: Manu Bhaker Bags India's First Medal In Women's 10m Air Pistol

Manu Bhaker became India's first medallist at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a historic bronze in 10m air pistol event

Manu Bhaker, Womens 10m air pistol, Paris Olympics 2024, X
Manu Bhaker of India poses with her bronze medal at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: X/pinarayivijayan
info_icon

Manu Bhaker became the first woman shooter for India to bag a medal at the Olympics, by clinching a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event on Sunday and end a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The 22-year-old Bhaker, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7. Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh bagged the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

Bhaker was competing in her second Olympics after drawing a blank in the previous edition.

"After Tokyo I was very disappointed and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can't explain how good I am feeling today," Bhaker, whose Tokyo campaign had ended in tears after her pistol malfunctioned during the qualification of the same event, said with a wide smile on her face.

"I was fighting with all the energy I have. Really grateful that I could win the bronze. I read Bhagwat Gita and always tried to do what I am supposed to do, left everything else to god

"We can't fight destiny," added the world champion in 25m pistol event.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live Scores: Rain Stops Play Again; Overs Might Cut If Match Resumes; IND - 6/0 (0.3 Over)
  2. Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Final: Sri Lanka Women Beat India By Eight Wickets To Clinch Maiden Title
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL T20I Series On TV And Online
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Toss Update: IND Bowl First; Gill Out, Samson In - Check Playing 11s
  5. IND-W Vs SL-W Final, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Go Down As Sri Lanka Women Clinch Maiden Title - As It Happened
Football News
  1. Tottenham To Sign South Korea Youth International Yang Min-Hyeok
  2. Newcastle Boss Howe Does Not Want Final Say On Transfers
  3. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Blues 'Confused' In Hammering, Says Coach Enzo Maresca
  4. Man Utd 1-2 Arsenal: Red Devils Must Wait On Yoro, Hojlund Injuries
  5. Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United: Yoro, Hojlund Injured In Friendly Defeat For Red Devils
Tennis News
  1. Indian Tennis At Paris Olympics: Sumit Nagal Knocked Out In First Round
  2. Paris Olympics: Wimbledon Champ Krejcikova Comes From Behind To See Off Sorribes Tormo
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  5. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Suffers Nose-Bleeding At Press Meet, Hospitalised
  2. Prashant Kishor To Launch ‘Jan Suraaj’ Party On Gandhi Jayanti
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths Updates: Scary Visuals Of Flooded Basement Surface; Students Detained During Protest
  4. Highest July Temperature Since 1999 In Kashmir; Heatwave Dries Up Rivers, Crops
  5. CUET-2024: NTA Releases Result, Check Scores On Official Websites Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
  2. 'Bloody Ishq' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vikram Bhatt's Latest Horror Fails On All Fronts
  3. 'Raayan' Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Action-Drama Picks Pace, Earns Rs 13.75 Crore
  4. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Karan Johar Pens A Note Of Gratitude As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Turns One
  5. Robert Downey Jr Returns To Marvel Not As Iron Man But As Doctor Doom - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
  2. Park Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire Of The Year In California Leading To Rampant Destruction And Evacuations
  3. Will Donald Trump Be Next U.S. President? This Is What A Clairvoyant Who Predicted Biden’s Step Down Says
  4. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
  5. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
World News
  1. Mobile Internet Restored In Violence-hit Bangladesh
  2. Pakistan: 30 Killed, 145 Injured In Armed Clashes Between 2 Tribes In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  3. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
  4. Park Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire Of The Year In California Leading To Rampant Destruction And Evacuations
  5. Will Donald Trump Be Next U.S. President? This Is What A Clairvoyant Who Predicted Biden’s Step Down Says
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs