F1: Sergio Perez Signs Two-Year Contract Extension With Red Bull

The Mexican joined the team in 2021 and has been a part of their recent success that has seen them dominate F1 in the last two years, alongside teammate Max Verstappen

Red Bull's Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez has secured a two-year contract extension at Red Bull, keeping him at the F1 World Champions until the end of the 2026 season. (More Motorsport News)

The Mexican joined the team in 2021 and has been a part of their recent success that has seen them dominate F1 in the last two years, alongside team-mate Max Verstappen.

Perez has claimed five of his six F1 career wins since joining Red Bull, though he is still waiting for his first victory in the 2024 season.

He said: "I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this team's great history for two more years.

Max Verstappen - null
Max Verstappen Underwhelmed By 'Boring' Monaco Grand Prix

BY Stats Perform

"Being part of the team is an immense challenge, and one I love. We have a great challenge this year and I have full trust in the whole team that the future is bright here, and I am excited to be part of it.



"I want to thank everyone for all the trust they are putting in me. It is a lot and I want to pay it back with excellent results on track and off track. I think we have a lot of work to do, we have a lot more championships to win together."

Meanwhile, team principal Christian Horner backed Perez to get stronger after a tough start to the season after making the announcement.

"Continuity and stability are important for the team and both Checo and Max are a successful and robust partnership, securing our first ever one-two finish for the team in the championship last year," he said.

"Checo has had a strong start to 2024 with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan and then his podium in China," added Horner.

"The past few races have been tough, there is convergence on the grid, but we are confident in Checo and look forward to his return to proven form and performance that we so often see."

Red Bull will be aiming to hold onto their lead at the top of the F1 standings at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend. 

