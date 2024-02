Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PSL Match On TV And Online

Live streaming details of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2024:

When will the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match start?

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match will start at 8 pm IST on 21 February 2024.

Where will the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match be played?

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches in India?

There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.