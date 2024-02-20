Sports

Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PSL Match On TV And Online

Multan Sultans take on Lahore Qalandars in this enticing Pakistan Super League clash. Here are the live streaming, venue, squad and timing details for the same

February 20, 2024

Multan Sultans will host Lahore Qalandars in the group stage match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Wednesday at Multan Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans have won their inaugural match of the season against Karachi Kings by 55 runs. Reeza Hendricks played an unbeaten 79 off 54 balls to post 186-runs target for Kings but stopped them at 130/8 in 20 overs to win the first match.

Lahore Qalandars have lost both of their matches for this season and are eyeing their first win of the ninth edition of PSL. The Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars posted 180-plus scores in both of their matches but conceded runs to and lost both the matches. The pace trio of Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and captain Afridi have failed to impress with their bowling this season.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Squads:

Multan Sultans Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Khan, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi, Usama Mir, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Faisal Akram, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Shahzad

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen, Lorcan Tucker(w), Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi(c), Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Jahandad Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Syed Faridoun

Live streaming details of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2024:

When will the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match start?

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match will start at 8 pm IST on 21 February 2024.

Where will the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match be played?

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches in India?

There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.

