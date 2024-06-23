Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix after a long tense battle against the pole sitter Lando Norris of McLaren who finished second at the Circuit of Bacelona-Catalunya on June 23, Sunday.
The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton started the race from the second grid and after a long 66 laps journey of ups and downs in the silver single seater, he ended up on the same. The Mercedes star secured the third pole and his teammate George Russell finished fourth.
The Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the home racer secured P5 and P6, respectively. The red team saw several moments of optimism after the pitstops with Leclerc once leading during the 30s laps, and Sainz battling with Hamilton. But, it wasn't the Ferrari day!
More to follow.