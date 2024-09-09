The Best Pictures From ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks Vs. Balart

Lumpinee Stadium was on its feet for ONE Championship’s return to U.S. primetime with ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart on Prime Video. The action lit up Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, August 3, and delivered highlight after highlight.
Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks stepped back on top of the strawweight mountain with a first-round rear-naked choke victory over Gustavo “El Gladiador” Balart to become the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Champion.
The American attacked from the opening bell with an explosive takedown and constantly looked for the finish. After a few brief scrambles, Brooks found the neck and finished the former Cuban Olympian.
In a 10-minute battle for gold, Mayssa Bastos edged Danielle Kelly to become the new ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion.
Kelly was aggressive early in the match, as she looked to overwhelm her Brazilian rival. But Bastos eventually found her groove and engulfed the American with relentless submission attempts, netting her the championship.
Take a look at the most memorable moments thanks to the beautiful shots from our ringside photographers.