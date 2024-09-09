The Best Pictures From ONE 168: Denver

ONE Championship made a spectacular return to the United States with ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena, an all-action fight card that aired live in North American primetime on Friday, September 6.
In the main event, Superlek Kiatmoo9 needed just 49 seconds to secure a historic second gold belt, adding Jonathan Haggerty‘s ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title to his flyweight kickboxing crown.
“The Kicking Machine” uncorked a pinpoint elbow as Haggerty rushed forward, leaving the British star lying on the canvas and the packed crowd in shock.
The co-headliner lived up to its billing as well. Muay Thai legends Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Liam Harrison locked horns in a barnburner, with Seksan ultimately scoring three knockdowns in the second round to earn the TKO win.
Then, in a farewell to the sport he dominated for so long, Harrison laid his gloves down in the Circle to signify his retirement after an iconic career.
Earlier in the night, reigning ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion and arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Demetrious Johnson, also announced his retirement from the all-encompassing sport and became the first inductee into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame.
Relive the best moments from a memorable night with this gallery, courtesy of our Circle-side photographers.