Takeru Draws New Opponent Thant Zin For ONE Friday Fights 81

Takeru “The Natural Born Crusher” Segawa has a new opponent for his flyweight kickboxing return at ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut on September 27.
The Japanese superstar was originally slated to face Black Panther at the event, but with the latter forced out due to injury, he’ll now meet Thant Zin in Asia primetime at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Takeru entered ONE with a reputation as one of this generation’s most dominant kickboxers, and he showed his skill and heart in an incredible battle with Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165 this past January.
The pair waged war for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title, delivering five rounds of action that epitomized all that is great about martial arts.
Although the three-division K-1 Kickboxing World Champion came up short by decision, his performance earned him the #2 ranking in ONE and left fans eager to see more.
At 33, Takeru wants to crown an epic career by taking the gold in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and he needs a win in Bangkok to keep that dream alive.
For his part, Thant Zin is eager to make the most of this huge opportunity against a kickboxing icon, and he’s in a good place to capitalize on it.
The surging 19-year-old has made a big impression since he first appeared in ONE earlier this year, posting back-to-back KO wins.
He debuted with a second-round finish of Jaising Sitnayokpunsak at ONE Friday Fights 52 and followed it up with a 74-second stoppage of Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 76.
With nothing to lose and everything to gain, the Myanmar phenom’s heavy-hitting style could see him shock the world against one of the most recognized names in the sport.
The matchup adds to a star-studded lineup at ONE Friday Fights 81, which is headlined by a featherweight Muay Thai clash between Thai superstars Superbon and “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.
With names like Nong-O Hama, Ilias Ennahachi, Hiroki Akimoto, and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao also on the card, it promises to deliver one of the most exciting shows of 2024.