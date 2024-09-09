MMA

Seksan, Lineker, Ghazali, And More Tear Through The Competition At ONE 168: Denver

The lead-up to Friday's main event delivered excitement from top to bottom at Ball Arena.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

On September 6, the world’s largest martial arts organization made its much-anticipated return to U.S. soil with a blockbuster card loaded with high-stakes matchups.

ONE 168: Denver aired live in North American primetime from Ball Arena and delivered no shortage of thrilling battles and epic finishes across both MMA and Muay Thai contests.

Here’s how all the fights played out in “The Mile High City” before Jonathan “The General” Haggerty and “The Kicking Machine” Superlek Kiatmoo9 threw down for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title in the main event.

Seksan Stops Harrison In Frantic Brawl

Just as predicted, fan favorites Seksan “The Man Who Yields To No One” Or Kwanmuang and Liam “Hitman” Harrison delivered an epic slugfest in their 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown.

The Brit landed hard shots in the first few minutes of the contest, but Seksan ate those and applied his trademark, relentless pressure.

He kept that suffocating pace up in the second round as he blasted “Hitman” with massive body kicks and looping punches, knocking Harrison to the canvas twice before landing a fight-winning overhand at 1:49 of round two.

The wild barnburner improved the 35-year-old’s career slate to an incredible 202-75 and secured him a well-deserved US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Erdogan Runs Through Aung La N Sang In Under Two Rounds

Shamil Erdogan proved his stature as one of the fastest rising stars in the promotion after dominating former two-division ONE MMA World Champion Aung La N Sang in their 213.75-pound catchweight bout. 

The 34-year-old Turkish powerhouse quickly rocked “The Burmese Python” with a punch before taking him down and roughing him up with tremendous top control.  

Erdogan then switched to striking, peppering the Burmese superstar with punches and kicks. After that, he dragged Aung La N Sang down once again and finished him with punches from the mount at the 2:48 mark of round two.

With the victory, the Krepost Fight Club and Tiger Muay Thai athlete improved his MMA record to 10-0 and then called out three-division king Anatoly Malykhin in his post-fight interview.  

Lineker Rips Through Ten Pow In Victorious Muay Thai Debut

Many things in life are uncertain, but one thing isn’t – John Lineker’s “Hands of Stone” are a thing of beauty.

The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion’s trademark weapons powered him to victory against Asa “The American Ninja” Ten Pow in their bantamweight Muay Thai duel.

Lineker barely broke a sweat as he tore through “The American Ninja’s” defense with unforgiving combinations. Hooks, jabs, and body shots came flying in at full ferocity – and he even threw elbows to keep his opposite number at bay.

The Brazilian’s aggression meter had no limits. In the end, a right hook smack on the jaw dropped Ten Pow at 2:50 of the second frame, earning him his first triumph in Muay Thai.

To make matters sweeter, the 34-year-old from OCS Jiu-Jitsu bagged a US$50,000 performance bonus for his statement finish.

Souza Out-Grapples Anderson En Route To Hard-Fought Decision

In atomweight MMA action, 27-year-old Victoria “Vick” Souza spoiled Alyse “Lil’ Savage” Anderson‘s return to the ONE Circle with a grueling, three-round decision victory.

The two fighters spent most of the contest trading deep submissions on the canvas. While the American was able to score with triangle choke and armbar attempts in the early goings, “Vick” stormed back with a wide variety of attacks and dominant grappling as the bout escalated.

After 15 minutes of high-paced action, the Circle-side judges awarded Souza the unanimous decision.

The victory pushed the Double Attack fighter’s career record to 9-2, and she looks to be a real threat in the talent-laden atomweight MMA division.

Fitikefu Dominates Tetsuka In Battle Between Welterweight MMA Contenders

info_icon

Isi “Doxz” Fitikefu derailed Hiroyuki “The Japanese Beast” Tetsuka’s hype train and took home a unanimous decision win in their welterweight MMA bout.  

Save for a few moments where Tetsuka had top control and almost secured an armbar, the 31-year-old never gave his foe an inch, controlling most of the fight at every turn.

Fitikefu used his jab, straight right, and ground game to score his second consecutive win in ONE Championship and end the Japanese man’s five-fight winning run.

At the same time, the fighter from Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Smeaton Grange improved to 9-1 in mixed martial arts and possibly placed himself in the crosshairs of ONE Lightweight and Welterweight MMA World Champion Christian Lee.  

Lee Maintains Perfect Record With First-Round Submission Of Cornejo

In his return to lightweight MMA action, Adrian “The Phenom” Lee scored another highlight-reel victory, this time with a first-round submission of Nico “The Steel City Kid” Cornejo.

The Prodigy Training Center athlete slammed his foot on the gas pedal from the get-go, feinting with his speedy hands before dragging Cornejo down and landing on his back.

From there, the 18-year-old showcased his world-class grappling arsenal, swarming with a bevy of strikes before sinking in a rear-naked choke that drew a tap from his foe at 2:37 of the contest.

Lee’s impressive display earned him another US$50,000 performance bonus after his statement debut at ONE 167 in June.

Ghazali Blasts Through Cruz In One Round

Teenage sensation Johan “Jojo” Ghazali put on a dominant performance from start to finish in his 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash with Josue “Tuzo” Cruz.

The 17-year-old stalked his foe early and often, forcing Cruz on the back foot while unloading heavy shots to the head, body, and legs.

The Mexican displayed some crafty footwork and landed decent counter-strikes of his own, but “Jojo” threw a show-stopping left hook in the final second of the first round to put “Tuzo” down and out for the count at three minutes, officially.

The highlight-reel knockout improved the pride of Rentap Muaythai Gym’s career record to 25-7 and earned him the second US$50,000 performance bonus of the night.

Estupinan Stops Climaco In Fast-Paced Opener

Johan “Panda Kick” Estupinan kept his unbeaten record intact after stopping Sean “The One” Climaco in a wild flyweight Muay Thai curtain-raiser in Denver.  

The pair promised fireworks in this fight, and fireworks is what they delivered, exchanging one knockdown after another in a fiery first round that primed Ball Arena for what was to come.  

And in the second round, the 21-year-old Estupinan drove it home. The Colombian knocked down Climaco three times with powerful hooks to get the TKO win at the 1:28 mark.  

With the victory, the Team JC Fernandez and Team CSK fighter improved to 25-0 and bagged a US$50,000 performance bonus. 

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Early Lunch Taken, Next Inspection At 1:00 PM
  2. Two Legends In Contention To Replace Gautam Gambhir At KKR: Report
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Greater Noida
  4. Australia Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. New Zealand Cricket: Central Contract Opt-Outs Are Straining Player Availability, Says Skipper Southee
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  5. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Korea Lead 1-0 After Third Quarter
  2. India Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy: IND Aim To Continue Winning Run
  3. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Month Since Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital - Where The Case Stands
  2. Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points
  3. The Graph Of Rapes In Jharkhand Keeps Climbing
  4. Manipur Violence: Drones, Long-Range Rockets Add New Dimension To Ethnic Conflict
  5. Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. Russia Accused Of Violating NATO Airspace Amid Ukraine War | A Look At Moscow's Tensions With The US-led Bloc
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalate In West Bank
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs