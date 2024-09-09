MMA

‘Incredibly Cool’ – Anatoly Malykhin Reacts To Celebrity Soccer Match Invite From Rodtang

The three-division MMA king joined the flyweight Muay Thai titleholder for a charity game after ONE 167.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

Reigning ONE World Champions Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin and Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon have more than just fighting skills.  

Just days after his three-round victory over Denis “The Bosnian Menace” Puric at ONE 167 on June 7, Rodtang pulled on his jersey to play for Fight Knights in a soccer match at Idol League – a Thai competition that invites celebrities to raise money for charity. 

“The Iron Man” is a regular feature in these games, and with Malykhin already in Bangkok to watch the action at Impact Arena over the weekend, Rodtang invited the three-division MMA king to join the action.

Always game for a new challenge, “Sladkiy” jumped in for the second half of the match against Online All Stars and had an incredible time. 

Afterward, Malykhin reflected on the unique opportunity:

“Today I experienced Thai football for the first time. The players are amazing. They play so well, and they’re so fast and skilled. But most importantly, they are humble and welcoming.  

“They welcomed me into the team and gave me the captain’s armband, which made me feel a sense of responsibility.  

“My heart was pounding like before a fight, but I went out on the field for the second half, and we immediately went on the attack. With my help, we scored a goal!” 

Fight Knights would register a dominant 5-0 victory – something both Rodtang and Malykhin are used to doing in fights – but “Sladkiy” enjoyed the experience more than the result.  

With millions of viewers tuning in to watch Idol League throughout the season, it was a much bigger spectacle than the 36-year-old Russian expected, and he left with great memories: 

“There was a real show there! TV broadcast, cameras, commentators, spotlights. I thought we would just play in a hangar, but it was a whole event. It was a great game. It was awesome. 

“I got incredibly cool impressions from it. They were kind, open, and cheerful people. I saw in them not just a football team, but a real family. Everyone helps each other, supports each other, and asks how things are going. 

“I’m so grateful to Rodtang for the invitation. The attitude toward me in the team was like toward their own.” 

Rodtang And Denis Puric Bond After Battle At ONE 167 

It seems the ultimate mark of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s respect is to be invited to play soccer with him. 

Following their epic flyweight kickboxing clash at ONE 167, “The Iron Man” welcomed Denis Puric to participate, and the pair also spent the day together alongside family and friends.  

Proving that martial arts competition is not about hostility, the hard-hitting strikers bonded personally following their intense clash and became fast friends. 

Puric wrote on Instagram afterward:

“Today was truly one of the best days of my life. Thank you again brother for this wonderful experience and hospitality. Today we became brothers for life.” 

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: 'Coldplay Can't Be No. 1 Every Week' – Joe Root Reflects On Loss
  3. SL Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Dhananjaya De Silva Lauds Bowlers In 'Special' Victory
  4. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Sri Lanka Cruise To Victory As Nissanka Stars - Data Debrief
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pathum Nissanka Guides Sri Lanka To Fourth Win In England - In Pics
Football News
  1. Women's Champions League Draw: Arsenal Get Bk Hacken Reunion, Man City To Face Paris FC
  2. India 0-3 Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024 Highlights: SYR Snatch Title From Blue Tigers With Convincing Win
  3. India 0-3 Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Syrians Secure Maiden Title With Dominant Win
  4. 'I Want To Be A Number One': Caoimhin Kelleher Eyes Liverpool Departure
  5. 'I Deserved It': Rodrygo Frustrated By Ballon D'Or Shortlist Omission
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Says Next Generation 'Pushing Each Other', After US Open Title
  2. US Open: Jannik Sinner Celebrates Title Win With A Warm Hug From Friend Seal
  3. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  4. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  5. Top Seed Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
Hockey News
  1. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1
  5. IND 5-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy: Clinical India Make It Two Wins In Two Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. GST Council Meeting: Tax Reduction In Cancer Drugs, GOM For Health Insurance | Top Points
  2. With Legal Cannabis Cultivation, Himachal Hopes For An Economic High
  3. Health Ministry Confirms 'Isolated' Mpox Case In Man Who Travelled in India
  4. Day In Pics: September 09, 2024
  5. Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP To Go Solo, Declares 20 Names In First Candidates List
Entertainment News
  1. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  2. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  3. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  4. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  5. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. Russia Accused Of Violating NATO Airspace Amid Ukraine War | A Look At Moscow's Tensions With The US-led Bloc
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalates In West Bank
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs