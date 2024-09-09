Full Card Revealed For ONE Friday Fights 79 On September 13

ONE Championship is returning to the historic Lumpinee Stadium on September 13 with another action-packed installment of its weekly event series, which airs in Asia primetime from Bangkok, Thailand.
ONE Friday Fights 79 will include 10 Muay Thai bouts and a pair of MMA contests, showcasing rising talent from start to finish.
With a life-changing US$100,000 contract up for grabs, a fan-friendly spectacle is all but assured as 24 athletes from around the globe vie for their shot at global stardom.
In the main event, former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Kongchai Chanaidonmueang will make his ninth appearance on ONE’s proving ground. This time, he’ll lock horns with Russian sensation Amir “The Tiger” Abdulmuslimov in a 126-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown.
Kongchai has endured mixed fortunes of late, with three of his four most recent bouts ending in defeat at the hands of top-tier opponents like Akram Hamidi and Kompet Fairtex.
That followed an incredible four-fight winning streak to begin his tenure under the ONE banner, which established the 21-year-old as one of the hottest young stars on the scene.
To get on track, the Thai will have to derail the rise of Abdulmuslimov.
Hailing from the talent-rich Team Mehdi Zatout, “The Tiger” exploded out of the blocks with a crushing third-round knockout of Jaising Sitnayokpunsak in his ONE debut.
The 21-year-old lost no fans in an exciting split-decision loss to Petnamngam PK Saenchai this past July – the first blemish of his professional career. A win over Kongchai would set him right back on track for a potential spot on ONE’s global roster.
The co-headliner sees rampaging knockout artist Petlampun Muadablampang take on fellow Thai striker Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang in a high-stakes 128-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.
Petlampun is riding a wave of momentum off the back of five straight victories since making his ONE Friday Fights debut last year.
The 27-year-old has stopped three of his opponents along the way to put him within touching distance of a dream contract.
Singdomthong also wasted no time announcing himself at ONE’s weekly series.
The 27-year-old reeled off three wins of his own in the span of four months to start his run with ONE before losing to a razor-thin split decision to Theptaksin Sor Sornsing.
He’ll be desperate to rebound this Friday, and snatching the Petlampun hype would certainly do the trick.
In MMA action, featherweight rising star Oh “Monster” Su Hwan will look to build on his stunning 28-second debut knockout this past April. The South Korean will welcome undefeated Japanese upstart Kei Maezono to ONE Friday Fights in the opening bout of the evening.
Next, another unbeaten prospect will make his first promotional appearance, as Turkish wrestling standout Dzhabir Dzhabrailov faces Brazilian newcomer Eduardo Freitas, who owns a 4-1 career slate.
Check out the full lineup for ONE Friday Fights 79 before the action goes down later this week.
ONE Friday Fights 79 Full Card
- Kongchai Chanaidonmueang vs. Amir Abdulmuslimov (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)
- Petlampun Muadablampang vs. Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)
- Watcharaphon PK Saenchai vs. Danila Vasilikhin (Muay Thai – 123-pound catchweight)
- Copter Sor Sommai vs. Maemmot Sor Salacheep (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)
- Changthong M U Den vs. Isannuea Tor Tanjaroen (Muay Thai – 130-pound catchweight)
- Kanchanasiri Sitnayokwailampam vs. Nongfahsai TOP PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – atomweight)
- Nonthakit Tor Morsri vs. Soner Sen (Muay Thai – 143-pound catchweight)
- Asadula Imangazaliev vs. Bobirjon Isroilov (Muay Thai – flyweight)
- Rustam Yunusov vs. Blair Geraghty (Muay Thai – flyweight)
- Alber Correia Da Silva vs. Muga Seto (Muay Thai – 138-pound catchweight)
- Eduardo Freitas vs. Dzhabir Dzhabrailov (MMA – lightweight)
- Oh Su Hwan vs. Kei Maezono (MMA – featherweight)