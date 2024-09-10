MMA

‘Capture The Hearts And Minds Of Fans’ – Seksan Reflects On Thrilling Win Over Liam Harrison

The Thai slugger finished his fellow legend in their long-awaited showdown at ONE 168: Denver last Friday.

Seksan “The Man Who Yields To No One” Or Kwanmuang delivered yet another stunning performance at ONE 168: Denver.  

The Thai warrior met fellow legend Liam “Hitman” Harrison in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash last Friday, September 6, and earned a second-round stoppage over the battle-hardened Brit.  

Competing in front of a packed crowd at Ball Arena and millions more watching live in U.S. primetime, this was the highest-profile battle of Seksan’s long and illustrious career, and he got to show the viewers his trademark style.  

Marauding forward to land his strikes – even in the face of Harrison’s powerful replies – the 35-year-old knocked his foe down three times to secure the victory and a US$50,000 performance bonus.  

Afterward, Seksan told onefc.com he was happy with the way it played out:

“My style of fighting, I’ve done it for the longest time, ever since I’ve been fighting and training professional Muay Thai.

“I will continue fighting with this style because I want to capture the hearts and minds of fans all over the world.” 

Now boasting a stellar 9-1 record in ONE, the multiple-time Muay Thai World Champion isn’t just entertaining – he’s winning.  

The TKO of Harrison could push him toward battles with the biggest names, but the humble Thai slugger is willing to just keep on taking each bout as it comes: 

“I definitely don’t think I’m the best in the world. There are plenty of fighters who are better than me. But when it comes to weigh-ins and all my other responsibilities, if I stick to them, everything will be going smoothly.” 

Seksan Honored To Share Harrison’s Final Fight: ‘An Absolute Legend’

Seksan Or Kwanmuang’s finish of Liam Harrison was a huge boost for his career, but it signaled the end for his rival.  

“Hitman” left his gloves in the Circle following the loss, ending his thrilling journey in the sport of Muay Thai with yet another intense battle. 

Seksan and Harrison sang each other’s praises before the matchup, admitting they were mutual fans of one another, and “The Man Who Yields To No One” doubled down after his victory.

Honored to have had the final dance with “Hitman,” Seksan shared his thoughts on the bittersweet occasion in Denver: 

“I’m extremely happy and extremely grateful that he chose me to be his final fight. I absolutely love him. He’s an absolute legend of the sport.” 

Despite being at a similar place in his Muay Thai journey, Seksan isn’t getting any ideas about following Harrison’s lead.

Instead, he’s enjoying the new heights he’s reaching and sees plenty more ahead:

“If I would have lost tonight, I would have still continued my career. It’s Muay Thai. There are days when you win and lose. But I still have it.” 

