5 Tips To Speed Up Your Recovery After Training

Recuperate like a ONE World Champion with these helpful post-training nuggets.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
You’ve just finished a great martial arts session and you’re already looking forward to tomorrow’s class. While your enthusiasm is commendable, it’s critical to remember the importance of recovery.

If your goal is to emulate the success of former ONE Bantamweight World Champion John Lineker or #1-ranked contender Fabricio Andrade, who will rematch for the vacant strap at ONE Fight Night 7 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 24, then you must prioritize self-care in between training sessions.

Taking the time to properly recover will help you stay in the game for the long haul. That said, we share five tips below to speed up your recovery and get you back on the mats.

Get Proper Rest

To ensure optimal performance after your martial arts session, make sure you get enough rest. This can involve taking regular breaks during the day, getting a good night’s sleep, and being mindful of over-training. 

While it may be tempting to stay up late watching MMA legend Shinya Aoki’s highlight reels online, lack of rest can have a negative effect on your training.

The most important part of recovery is getting enough sleep. Your body needs time to recuperate and restore itself, so aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night.

Hydrate Like Your Life Depends On It

It is essential to stay hydrated before, during, and after a martial arts session. Drinking plenty of water will help your body recover more quickly, alleviate muscle soreness, and reduce the risk of dehydration. 

Take it from #5-ranked atomweight contender Tiffany Teo, who performs fantastically due to her commitment to proper hydration in between training rounds.

Replenishing your body with fluids is essential for recovery. If you’re drinking at least two liters of water a day, you’re on the right track.

Eat Healthily

Maintaining your energy and fueling your body with a balanced diet of complex carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats doesn’t have to be boring. 

There are plenty of delicious and nutritious options out there to help you recover, just like ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov indulges in.

Eating well can bring you the energy and endurance you need to perform at your best. Making sure to incorporate nutritionally-dense foods will surely help your body repair itself and keep you energized for your next training session.

Practice Active Recovery

Engaging in low impact activities, like yoga, swimming, or cycling, can help your body recover while still providing beneficial exercise. Martial arts can be a great way of life, but that doesn’t mean you can’t also enjoy other sports. 

Indian superstar Ritu Phogat makes good use of yoga to recover from her training sessions, as well as improve her mental fortitude and focus.

Mixing up your routine will help your body recover while also keeping your muscles active without risking over-exertion.

Stretch And Relax

Stretching before and after your martial arts session can improve your range of motion, reduce muscle stiffness, and decrease the risk of injury. Additionally, it can prepare your body for the workout ahead and promote relaxation afterward. 

ONE Middleweight World Champion and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Reinier de Ridder may be very limber within the Circle, but stretching helped him become that way.

If you carve out time for stretching, it will not only prepare you for physical activity, but also provide a way to release tension and aid in your recuperation.

