MMA

3 Reasons Why Strength Training Can Benefit Your Martial Arts Game

Level-up your physical conditioning in these key areas.

ONE-Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

Many of ONE Championship’s superstars could rely on their martial arts skills to succeed in the Circle, but they also incorporate a broad range of other exercises, such as strength training.

Consider Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, who defends his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against #2-ranked contender Jamal Yusupov in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II on February 25.

The The 23-year-old is renowned for his explosive power, and there’s no doubt that’s due in part to his strength training regimen.

Ahead of Tawanchai’s first World Title defense at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, we break down three reasons why strength training is a great supplemental activity for all martial artists.

Increases Physical Conditioning

Strength training conditions the body to be able to perform martial arts techniques with greater intensity and for longer periods of time. ONE athletes typically compete in bouts that last three to five rounds. To make it through these rounds with the necessary speed, agility, and power, strength training plays a key role.

Strength training bolsters the muscles used in martial arts techniques and increases the power behind punches, kicks, and other moves. This improves an athlete’s performance and lets them reach their full potential.

Take a fighter like 17-time BJJ World Champion Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida, for instance, who has demonstrated the power of strength training by consistently finishing his opponents within the first round. This is yet another benefit of his athletic conditioning – and it can give you the strength needed to end fights quickly and decisively, too.

Improves Balance, Coordination, And Mental Focus

Strength training improves your overall balance and coordination, which is essential to performing martial arts techniques correctly. 

Whether you’re looking to gain the upper hand in a submission grappling match or honing your skills for a kickboxing bout, having the ability to control your body and its movements is paramount. Strength training can also sharpen your mental agility and concentration, which are key elements to success both in the ring and in life.

Not many can match the impressive athleticism and mental fortitude of ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing and Interim Muay Thai World Champion Janet Todd, but it’s obvious that “JT’s” intensive strength training has been instrumental in her success in both of these sports.

Prevents Joint Injuries

info_icon

Strength training protects muscles, tendons, and ligaments used in martial arts, and this can help prevent injuries. It also improves flexibility by strengthening the muscles surrounding the joints, which increases the range of motion. 

The amount of force placed on the joint is reduced by strengthening these key components, making it less likely to be injured during daily training and, eventually, a fight. In addition, improved muscular strength allows for increased elasticity, as stronger muscles are able to stretch further.

An athlete like ONE Light Heavyweight and Interim Heavyweight World Champion Anatoly Malykhin is renowned for his impressive muscles. However, strength training has allowed “Sladkiy” to remain limber, enabling him to continue his streak of successful finishes.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Next Inspection at 11:30 AM
  2. Australia Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. New Zealand Cricket: Central Contract Opt-Outs Are Straining Player Availability, Says Skipper Southee
  4. Babar Azam Greeted With Massive Cheers Ahead Of Champions Cup In Pakistan - Watch
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka 125 Runs Away From Historic Victory Over England
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  5. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Both Teams Eye First Win
  2. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Month Since Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital - Where The Case Stands
  2. Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points
  3. The Graph Of Rapes In Jharkhand Keeps Climbing
  4. Manipur Violence: Drones, Long-Range Rockets Add New Dimension To Ethnic Conflict
  5. Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. Imran Khan's PTI Rally Across Pakistan, Demand Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs