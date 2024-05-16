Sports

Kilmarnock Vs Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Bhoys Win Third Consecutive Scottish Premiership Title

Celtic now have an unassailable six-point lead over their Old Firm rivals with one game to play, and they will celebrate their latest crown at home to St Mirren on Saturday

Celtic celebrate after James Forrest scores their third goal against Kilmarnock
info_icon

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership for the third consecutive season after a dominant 5-0 win at Kilmarnock on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Rangers beat Dundee United 5-2 on Tuesday to make Celtic wait an extra day to secure another league title, but the Hoops brushed aside Kilmarnock with little fuss. 

Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda and James Forrest scored in a dominant first half, with Matt O'Riley helping himself to a brace after the interval to cap a memorable display.

Stuart Attwell goes to the VAR monitor to disallow a Wolves goal against Bournemouth. - null
Premier League Clubs To Vote On Scrapping VAR After Wolves Proposal

BY Stats Perform

Celtic now have an unassailable six-point lead over their Old Firm rivals with one game to play, and they will celebrate their latest crown at home to St Mirren on Saturday.

Data Debrief: Bhoys closing in on rivals

Celtic have won the Scottish title for the 54th time, pulling them within one of rivals Rangers, who have lifted 55. 

They have also finished top of the pile in 12 of the last 13 seasons, their only failure to lift the trophy since 2011 coming when Steven Gerrard's Rangers went unbeaten in 2020-21.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Woman Raped By Property Dealer In Delhi
  2. Villagers Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway Over Non-Construction Of Underpass To Cross Road
  3. Lok Sabha 2024: How Has 'The Muslim Appeasement' Debate Affected West Bengal Politics?
  4. From Ayodhya To Ajmer, ASI’s Never-Ending Quest To Survey Mosques To Unearth A Temple
  5. Politics Of Polarisation: After Gyanvapi And Mathura, Ajmer’s Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra Enters Mandir-Masjid Debate
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Injured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Jets Off To Attend Cannes Film Festival 2024 With Daughter Aaradhya
  2. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez 'Excited' To Walk The Red Carpet, Will Represent The Southeast Asian Diaspora
  3. ‘Wonderland’: Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-Shik, Kim Tae-yong Come Up With A Unique Sci-fi Romantic Drama – View Pics
  4. ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’: New Season Takes The Internet By Storm After Grand Premiere – View Pics
  5. Nipun Dharmadhikari Says He Cast Child Actor Mihir Godbole Because Of His Smile
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag In Action At BWF Thailand Open; SRH Vs GT In IPL 2024
  2. RR Vs PBKS: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  3. T20 Cricket Combines Test Match And One-Day Together To Create The Perfect Game, Says Usain Bolt
  4. SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Putin Arrives In China As Russia Faces Western Isolation Over Ukraine War
  2. Barge Hits Galvestone Bridge In Texas, Causes Partial Collapse And Shutdown After Oil Spill
  3. Hallmark Announces First-Ever Immersive Christmas Experience In Kansas City And Christmas Cruise To The Bahamas!
  4. 70 Years After Brown V. Board The Fight For Integration Continues: Can America Close The Educational Equity Gap?
  5. US Cites 'Misuse' Of AI By China And Others In Closed-Door Bilateral Talks
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup