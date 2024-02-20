Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PSL Match On TV And Online

Chasing 186-run target, veteran batter Shoaib Malik played a quick (53 off 35 balls) innings but that the target proved more than enough for the Shan Mosood’s Kings.

Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi were 16-run short of target in their first match of the season against Quetta Gladiators despite Saim Ayub and Captain Azam’s 91-run opening stand. Quetta’s Saud Shakeel was chosen player of the match for his 74 off 47 balls.