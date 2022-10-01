Jasprit Bumrah – A Timeline Of Injuries Suffered Over The Years

On September 29, Team India and it’s fans learned some depressing news when their lead pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah was reportedly ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 starting October 16 next month. The pace bowler suffered a stress fracture, which in turn dealt a massive blow to the team's chances at the ICC event. (More Cricket News)

"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official said.

After missing out on the Asia Cup 2022 back in August, if the pacer were to miss this too, it would mean that Rohit Sharma and team would have to rely on the young shoulders of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar (if picked). With that, Jasprit Bumrah is out of the South Africa series with Mohammad Siraj recalled in as his replacement.

This is not the first time that Bumrah has suffered such terrible injuries. Below we list down a list of injuries the pacer has suffered over the years in his cricketing career:

2018: England and Ireland

Injury: Thumb

When India toured Ireland and England during the 2018 series, during a T20I match between India and Ireland, Bumrah injured his left thumb while making an effort to hold onto a catch. By doing so, the pacer injured his left thumb that ruled him out of action for three weeks.

2019: Indian Premier League

Injury: Left-shoulder

During a league game between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019, Jasprit Bumrah stretched over his left-shoulder to stop the ball hit by Rishabh Pant. The next thing, Bumrah was lying on the ground, clutching his left-shoulder in pain. Soon after, the medical department at Mumbai Indians confirmed that the pacer was ok.

2019: India in West Indies

Injury: Lower-back fracture

Jasprit Bumrah toiled hard in all formats (including the IPL) that paved way for him to become one of the world's most feared bowlers in cricket. However, that came with a price as the pacer learnt of a lower-back stress fracture post-returning from the Caribbean. Bumrah, who was initially picked for the South Africa series, was withdrawn from the squad as a precaution. It was informed that he was sent to the UK for further tests that showed the pacer really did suffer a lower-back stress fracture.

2022: Asia Cup in UAE

Injury: Lower-back injury

The lower-back injury really did not heal at all for Bumrah. The fast bowler missed the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE wherein Team India missed his services dearly as they lost out to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4s. "Jasprit Bumrah has a back injury and will not play in the Asia Cup. He is our main bowler and we would like him to be back in action before T20 World Cup. We can't risk him in the Asia Cup as the injury could aggravate," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.