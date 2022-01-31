Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

January Transfer Deadline Day 2022: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang In Barcelona To Finalise Move From Arsenal

Aubameyang, Arsenal's highest-paid player, would reportedly be accepting a hefty pay cut to join Barcelona as the club doesn't have a lot of salary cap space.

January Transfer Deadline Day 2022: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang In Barcelona To Finalise Move From Arsenal
The arrival of Aubameyang would help Barcelona make up for the loss of Sergio Aguero. - File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 8:38 pm

Tags

Sports Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Football Transfer Arsenal (Football) FC Barcelona Ousmane Dembele Transfer Deadline Day Football News
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

BCCI General Manager Dhiraj Malhotra Resigns, Likely To Join Delhi Capitals

BCCI General Manager Dhiraj Malhotra Resigns, Likely To Join Delhi Capitals

PR Sreejesh, India Hockey Goalie, Wins World Games Athlete Of The Year Award 2021

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Season League Phase To be Held From February 16 To March 5

Winter Sports In Himalayas Can Be A Game Changer For Indian Economy: Arif Khan

With Love From A Roger Federer Fan To Rafael Nadal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics