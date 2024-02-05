India registered a famous 106-run victory against England with Jasprit Bumrah, the eventual Player of the Match, wrapping up the game in Visakhapatnam. However, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could not complete the feat of capturing 500 Test wickets as he was stuck on 499 wickets. (As It Happened | Cricket News)
If Ashwin breaches the 500-wicket mark, it would make him the second Indian bowler to enter the 500-wicket club. He can also become the second-fastest to scalp 500 Test wickets after Muttiah Muralidharan to claim the milestone.
Ashwin, 37, has played 97 Tests so far and claimed 499 wickets at an average of 23.86 that includes 34 five-wicket hauls.
The Sri Lankan icon reached the landmark in 87 matches. Ashwin has been one of the mainstays in Indian Test cricket and especially on Asian soil. The veteran spinner was crucial in India achieving the win at Vizag after their 28-run loss in the opening Test in Hyderabad. Ashwin has been the fastest Indian to reach 50, 100, 150, 200, 350, 400 and 450 Test wickets and also the fastest in world cricket to reach 250 and 300 Test scalps.
The Legendary 500 Club
Ravichandran Ashwin's six scalps in the 1st Test inched him closer to 496 Test wickets in his Test career. Only Anil Kumble (619) is ahead of the Chennai spinner in the all-time wicket-takers list.
Here's the list of the highest wicket-takers in Tests (among spinners)
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800
Shane Warne (Australia) - 708
Anil Kumble (India) - 619
Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 517
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 499*
What's more, Ashwin is also nearing a major landmark especially on Indian soil. 'Ash' is closing on 350 wickets on home soil and could become the second Indian bowler and fifth overall to achieve this momentous feat. He is just seven scalps away from reaching the milestone. Kumble had retired from his playing career on exactly 350 scalps on Indian conditions, which means Ashwin could go past the former Indian captain in the 2nd Test.
Here's the list of highest wicket-takers on home soil:
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 493
James Anderson (England) - 434
Stuart Broad (England) - 398
Anil Kumble (India) - 350
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 343*