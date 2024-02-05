India registered a famous 106-run victory against England with Jasprit Bumrah, the eventual Player of the Match, wrapping up the game in Visakhapatnam. However, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could not complete the feat of capturing 500 Test wickets as he was stuck on 499 wickets. (As It Happened | Cricket News)

If Ashwin breaches the 500-wicket mark, it would make him the second Indian bowler to enter the 500-wicket club. He can also become the second-fastest to scalp 500 Test wickets after Muttiah Muralidharan to claim the milestone.