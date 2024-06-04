Sports

Iga Swiatek Vs Marketa Vondrousova, French Open 2024: World No 1 Steamrolls Opponent To Enter Roland Garros SFs

The reigning Roland-Garros champion took just over an hour to complete a comprehensive 6-0 6-2 rout of the reigning Wimbledon champion on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Swiatek dropped just two games against Vondrousova
info_icon

Iga Swiatek soared into her fourth French Open semi-final after another statement victory over fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova. (More Tennis News)

The reigning Roland-Garros champion took just over an hour to complete a comprehensive 6-0 6-2 rout of the reigning Wimbledon champion on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Swiatek has not looked back since surviving match point against Naomi Osaka in round two, wrapping up a dominant 6-0 6-0 humbling of Anastasia Potapova in the last 16.

She built on that momentum against a player she had beaten in each of their three previous meetings, including a 6-1 6-2 victory in round one on the way to winning her first French Open in 2020.

Indeed, Swiatek set the tone by winning 12 of the first 15 points then, following a lengthy fourth game, eight of the last 11 - and 11 from 14 overall on first serve - to draw first blood inside just 28 minutes.

It marked the second year running she had achieved three successive bagels at Roland Garros, also doing so against Claire Liu and Xinyu Wang 12 months ago.

Vondrousova - the 2019 French Open finalist - had only dropped a single set on route to the quarter-finals, though she did stop the rot in game two of the second set.

That halted the Pole's run of 20 successive games won, but all it did was briefly delay the inevitable as she sailed into the last four, where Coco Gauff awaits.

Data Debrief: Swiatek matches Serena and Navratilova

Her latest bagel made Swiatek the first player since Serena Williams against Sara Errani in 2013 to win the opening set of a French Open quarter-final 6-0 against a top-10 opponent.

It also made fifth seed Vondrousova only the second top-10 player in the last four decades to concede multiple opening sets 6-0 at a single slam - after Kim Clijsters here in 2003.

Swiatek subsequently wrapped up her 33rd win in 35 matches at Roland-Garros - a tally only bettered by Chris Evert (34) after her opening 35 matches here.

That winning percentage of 94.2 per cent is only bettered in a single women's singles major during the Open Era by Margaret Court at the Australian Open (95.5 per cent, 21-1) and French Open (95.2 per cent, 20-1).

Speaking of greatness, the Pole has only dropped two games across her last two matches. That is the joint-most combined in the last 16 and quarter-finals in a single slam, matching Martina Navratilova's tally from the same stages of the 1989 US Open.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks: Satish Padmanabhan & Nidhi Sinha Discuss Elections’ Impact on Stock Market
  2. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 136 Seats
  3. 'This Is Moral Defeat Of Narendra Modi': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Kharge
  4. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: Cong Wins 3 Seats In Himachal; BJP Secures 3 In Gujarat
  5. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
Entertainment News
  1. Amid Trolling, Adhyayan Suman Shares Advice For ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Important To Not Live In A Bubble
  2. How To Embody Elegance Of Gowns And Sarees? Ankita Lokhande Shines With Some Inspirations
  3. Randhir Kapoor Calls Himself A ‘Bad Father’ For Not Supporting Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s Career: I Am Very Proud Of Them
  4. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  5. Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Clicked Together As They Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai
Sports News
  1. International Friendly: Harry Kane Delighted As Cole Palmer Opens England Account On First Three Lions Start
  2. Football Transfer: Kylian Mbappe Revels In 'Dream Come True' After Completing Real Madrid Move
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Grigor Dimitrov, QFs Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Match
  4. World Championship Of Legends: Australia Champions Team Revealed - Check Who's In The Squad
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, England Vs Scotland Live Scores: Jos Buttler's Squad Begins Title Defense Quest In Barbados
World News
  1. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  2. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  3. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
  4. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
  5. South Korean President Vows To Expand Aid Contribution, Mineral Ties With Africa
Latest Stories
  1. ECI Lok Sabha Result: NDA Set For Majority, INDIA Exceeds Expectations
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Both Concede Defeat
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: INDIA Bloc Shines, Ahead In 45 Seats
  4. Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024: BJD Rule Sees Ends As BJP Secures Majority | Highlights
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA's Tally Under 300 In Trends, Congress Says 'Country Clearly Doesn’t Want Modi'
  6. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 136 Seats
  7. Election Results 2024: BJP, Congress Tied In Telangana, NDA Heading Towards Majority In Andhra; DMK, Allies Set To Sweep In Tamil Nadu
  8. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: Cong Wins 3 Seats In Himachal; BJP Secures 3 In Gujarat