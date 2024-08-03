Spain Vs Morocco Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Sem-Finals: When, Where To Watch

Players of Spain line up for a team photo before the men's quarter final soccer match between Japan and Spain at the Lyon stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Decines, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Players of Spain line up for a team photo before the men's quarter final soccer match between Japan and Spain at the Lyon stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Decines, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)