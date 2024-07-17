Football

Gareth Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On England Managerial Career, Says Former Three Lions Team-Mate

The Football Association (FA) confirmed on Tuesday that Southgate had decided to walk away from his role following the 2-1 Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain

Gareth Southgate and England waved farewell to one another on Tuesday
Gareth Southgate chose the right time to end his England tenure, though he will go down as a Three Lions "legend". (More Football News)

That is according to Southgate's former international team-mate Darren Anderton.

Southgate, who took charge in 2016, guided his national side to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, as well as back-to-back Euros finals – becoming the first manager to lose two European Championship showpiece matches.

Anderton, a team-mate of Southgate with England at Euro 1996, believes the time was right.

"I think he's been getting a lot of stick. He's been involved since 2011 with the FA and now eight years as the manager," Anderton told Stats Perform. 

"I feel like he's more negative within the job, the pressure of it, I think is what causes that. From where he took over, we're in an incredible place with fantastic players."

Southgate appeared to grow tired of the repeated negativity surrounding his side at Euro 2024.

Anderton understands some of the frustration, but thinks Southgate will go down as one of England's great managers.

"There's been a lot of negativity and I think rightly so, the standard and the style of football hasn't been what we would hope or what it was when Gareth first took over," Anderton added.

"I feel that he's done a great job and as he said, time for a change. People always say it's the hardest job in the world and he's had a right go at it and been very close to creating history, but he has great history.

"I mean, two finals and that's what he'll be remembered for. I mean at the moment I think everyone's very negative about it but I think you know as time goes on he'll be remembered as a legend."

England are also the first side to ever lose back-to-back Euros, though Anderton does not believe that unwanted feat will tarnish Southgate's legacy.

"I think it'll be a success," Anderton said when asked how Southgate will be remembered.

"At the moment we see it as a failure because I believe that we had the players and the capabilities to win the tournaments. 

"The fact that we haven't done because you know possibly the manner of football that we've played is obviously really disappointing.

"When you watch that Spanish team play and win seven games on the bounce and play with that freedom, I think if we had played in the same way, I think that we would have seen better performances and probably had more chance of winning the tournament. 

"That criticism is fair but also the expectation has obviously gone up because of what Gareth's teams have achieved. When that happens, you know, you go into the tournaments, you're favourites, that wasn't the case before he came.

"We were in a really awful position. Eight years ago, if we go into a tournament, and we think we're going to get to a final or a semi-final World Cup, no one cares how we play.

"I think now the expectation has changed based on what he has achieved, and people want more. And that's just the nature of the beast."

Southgate won 61 of his 102 matches in charge of the national team, with 14 of those victories coming at major tournaments.

Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino are said to be the early targets for the FA, though England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley could also be in the frame.

