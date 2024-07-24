Football

Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Chelsea's Caleb Wiley Eyes Up Gold Meal With Team USA

Wiley secured a move to Stamford Bridge from Atlanta United for a reported £8.5million ($11m) on Monday

Caleb Wiley, Chelsea, Paris Olympic Games 2024
Caleb Wiley in training ahead of the Olympics
info_icon

Chelsea's new signing Caleb Wiley is hopeful of clinching Olympic success with the United States in Paris. (More Football News)

Wiley secured a move to Stamford Bridge from Atlanta United for a reported £8.5million ($11m) on Monday.

But before linking up with his new team, Wiley will play for his country as the Stars and Stripes aim to claim gold at the Paris Games.

The USA are playing at the Olympics for the first time since 2008, and open their account against France in Marseille on Wednesday, and the aim for Wiley is clear.

The left-back told the Associated Press: "A medal. That's what we're going to fight for, and I have full belief that we're going to do it."

New Chelsea signing Caleb Wiley - null
Football Transfer: Caleb Wiley Joins Premier League Outfit Chelsea From Atlanta United

BY Stats Perform

Wiley has been overwhelmed with congratulatory messages after his transfer to one of the giants of English football, but he has credited the Olympics with helping him take his mind off one of the biggest moments of his career so far.

He said: "I think for me the most important moment was staying present. It's been an ongoing thing for a while now, for a few months.

"Just knowing where I was, staying focused with Atlanta at that time and then now with the Olympics has helped me kind of just be in the moment.

"I think it's important to enjoy it first. You know this doesn't happen to many kids and so I think you need to embrace the feeling."

The 19-year-old registered six goals and seven assists in 77 MLS matches across two and a half seasons with Atlanta.

The USA, along with Thierry Henry's France, have also been grouped with Guinea and New Zealand in Group A.

And coach Marko Mitrovic is embracing the enormity of facing the hosts in their first match after a 16-year absence, but stressed the result against Les Bleus will not define his team's tournament.

He said: "We are very grateful to play that game. It's going to stay forever for us, but it's only one of three games that we have in the group stage and the points of the game count the same as in the other games."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: SL-W Beat THAI-W By 10 Wickets In Dambulla
  2. Namibia Vs Oman LIVE Score, Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM Set A Target Of 197 For OMN
  3. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: BAN-W Beat MLY-W, Qualify For The Semis
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  5. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
Football News
  1. Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Concedes Ederson Could Leave Club
  2. Chelsea Pre-Season: Maresca Does Not Foresee Problems When Fernandez Links Up With Blues Squad
  3. Man City 3-4 Celtic: Hoops Edge Out Premier League Champions In Pre-Season Thriller
  4. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  5. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  2. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
  3. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  4. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gendering Budget: Does Budget 2024 Really Empower Women?
  2. Weather News Highlights: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal
  3. Indian Navy Rescues Critically Injured Chinese Sailor Off Mumbai Coast | WATCH
  4. 'You Will Be Isolated': MK Stalin's Advise To PM Modi, Says Run Govt 'In General'
  5. Uttarakhand: 'Kanwariyas' Vandalise E-Rickshaw, Assault Driver In Haridwar | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police
  2. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  3. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  4. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  5. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
US News
  1. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  2. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
  3. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  4. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
  5. Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'
World News
  1. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  2. Israeli PM Netanyahu US Visit 'A Bad Omen,' Says Hamas Leader Ahead Of Congress Address
  3. 'Move Back To India': Khalistani Extremist Pannun Warns Indian-Canadian MP After Temple Defacement
  4. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
  5. Bangladesh: Curfew Relaxed; Banks And Factories Re-Open As Protests Taper Off
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Paris Olympic Games 2024 LIVE: Football Competitions Start; Spain Beat Uzbekistan, Argentina 2-2 Morocco In First-Round Matches
  7. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News Highlights: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal